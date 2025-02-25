If you’re craving a break from Vizag and want to experience something unique, consider visiting Hirakud Dam in Odisha. Built across the Mahanadi River, this engineering marvel stretches 25.79 km and is the longest earthen dam in the world. With a massive 55 km-long reservoir, Hirakud was one of India’s first major multipurpose river valley projects post-independence, commissioned in 1957.

Beyond its impressive scale, the dam plays a crucial role in flood control, irrigation, and hydroelectric power generation. But it’s not just about functionality—the dam is also a stunning tourist spot, with inviting views, hidden temples, and interesting wildlife. If you’re planning a quick getaway from Visakhapatnam, here’s your guide to exploring this hidden gem, Hirakud dam.

How to Get to Hirakud Dam from Vizag

The nearest railway station is Sambalpur, just 15 km from Hirakud Dam. Fortunately, multiple trains run between Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur, with an average travel time of 8-9 hours. Here are some options:

18311 Banaras Express – Departs 4:30 AM (Sun, Wed), reaches 12:35 PM

20810 Nagawali SF Express – Departs 9:30 AM, reaches 6:45 PM

13352 Dhanbad Express – Departs 1:25 PM (daily), reaches 10:30 PM

12836 Hatia SF Express – Departs 3:10 AM (Wed, Fri), reaches 11:30 AM

18190 Tatanagar Express – Departs 12:02 PM (daily), reaches 9:30 PM

If you prefer flying, the nearest airport is in Bhubaneswar, about 300 km from Sambalpur. From there, you can take a train or cab to reach the dam.

Once in Sambalpur, reaching Hirakud is easy. Local trains run every two hours, and the journey takes 10-20 minutes. Alternatively, cabs and autos are available for a direct ride.

What Makes Hirakud Dam Special?

Originally built to prevent flooding in the Mahanadi delta, Hirakud Dam now serves multiple purposes, including power generation and irrigation for 75,000 sq. km of farmland. The dam features three main canals—Bargarh Canal, Sason Canal, and Sambalpur Canal—which help distribute water efficiently.

One of the dam’s most intriguing aspects is the submerged temples that resurface during summers. When water levels recede, remnants of over 200 ancient temples emerge, offering a rare glimpse into Odisha’s lost heritage. Historians have identified Padmashree Temple as one of the most significant structures, with inscriptions that hint at the region’s ancient past.

Things to Do at Hirakud Dam

Apart from trekking the length of the dam and reservoir, here are some things one can do at Hirakud Dam:

1. Enjoy the Best Views from Gandhi Minar

For breathtaking views of the dam and its reservoir, visit Gandhi Minar or Nehru Minar. These observation towers offer a bird’s-eye perspective of the vast landscape, making them a must-visit for photographers and nature lovers.

2. Birdwatching and Wildlife Spotting

The dam attracts a variety of migratory birds, especially during winter. If you enjoy birdwatching, bring a pair of binoculars and watch as flamingos, herons, and eagles soar over the water. Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, located near the reservoir, is home to leopards, wild boars, and spotted deer.

3. Explore the Mysterious Cattle Island

One of the most fascinating spots in the Hirakud reservoir is Cattle Island—a former village that was submerged during the dam’s construction. When villagers relocated, they left behind their cattle. Over time, these animals adapted to the wild, creating a unique human-free ecosystem.

4. Visit Jawahar Udyan Park

Located near the dam, this park is a great picnic spot with scenic gardens and boating facilities. The area is perfect for unwinding and enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

5. Discover the Culture of Sambalpur

If you have extra time, explore Sambalpur, a city known for its handloom sarees, folk music, and dance. The famous Sambalpuri textiles are a must-buy souvenir, featuring intricate ikat designs.

A marvel of history, engineering, and nature, Hirakud Dam is a peaceful and interesting getaway from Visakhapatnam. If you have a free day or two, this is well worth the trip!