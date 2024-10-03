Kakatiya kings, a sand fort that dates back to the 13th century, ancient temples and masjids steeped in religion—these are the echoes of history that surround Gandikota, a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district. Of course, the most breathtaking thing about the village is its majestic canyon, or “gandi”, which sits by the Pennar River.

Over millennia, the river carved through the enclosing Erramalla hills, shaping the awe-inspiring gorge that earned Gandikota the title of “India’s Grand Canyon.” Today, it is one of the most admired natural formations in the country. For those Vizagites who are seeking an escape, it is a perfect getaway immersed in nature and history. That said, here’s your ultimate travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Gandikota:

1. Getting there

To start off the guide, know that the easiest way to travel to Gandikota from Visakhapatnam is to hop on a train to Vijayawada. Then, you can get a train to Jammalamadugu, which is 18 km away from Gandikota, and the closest station to it.

Vijayawada has a daily Dharmavaram Express which departs every night to Jammalamadugu. Once there, local autos provide transportation to Gandikota. Alternatively, APSRTC operates four buses between the cities throughout the day at 5:15 am, 9:00 am, 2:30 pm, and 6:10 pm.

For a faster journey, consider taking a short flight from Vizag to Kadapa. From Kadapa, it’s a two-hour bus or train ride to Jammalamadugu, after which you can proceed to Gandikota. Tirupati also serves as a connecting city between Vizag and Jammalamadugu.

2. Planning your stay

Duration

Admiring the scenic and historical beauty of Gandikota will ideally take you about 1-2 days. However, if you plan on touring other attractions nearby, you might have to consider a slightly longer visit.

Where to stay

The AP Tourism Haritha resort near Gandikota offers air-conditioned rooms, free Wi-Fi, and a pool. Additional nearby resorts can be found online, or you could choose to stay in Jammalamadugu and travel back and forth.

3. Places to visit in Gandikota

Gandikota Fort

Perched atop a hill about 100 meters high, the Gandikota Fort overlooks the breathtaking Pennar River canyon. Its name comes from the Telugu words ‘Gandi’ (gorge) and ‘Kota’ (fort). Dating back to 1123 AD, this red sandstone structure has seen rulers from various empires—Kalyani Chalukya, Kakatiya, Vijayanagara, and more—govern the region. Inside the fort, you’ll find remnants of ancient structures like a jail, granary, water tanks, and gateways.

Mini Charminar

Inside Gandikota Fort, you’ll find the Mini Charminar, a smaller version of Hyderabad’s famous monument. Its triple-storeyed structure and square base, with four minarets and domes, stands as a symbol of architecture from the Golconda Sultanate’s time.

Madhavaraya Temple

This 16th Century AD Vijayanagara-style temple is distinguished by its towering four-storeyed entrance, and is a stunning example of Indian temple architecture.

Jama Masjid

Built in 1650 by Mir Jumla, Jama Masjid stands north of the Madhavaraya Temple. Its Islamic architectural elements, including vaulted ceilings and pointed arches, make it a striking feature within the fort complex.

Raghunatha Swamy Temple

The Raghunatha Swamy Temple in Gandikota, constructed by King Kaka Raja, is an intricate and captivating complex. Built from striking red granite, the temple may be modest in size, but its architecture and sculptures beautifully showcase the distinctive style of Vijayanagara temples.

Pennar River Gorge Viewpoint

The Pennar River Gorge is best experienced from the Gandikota Fort’s rocky walls. At sunrise and sunset, the view of the sun over the river and canyon is mesmerizing, making it a perfect spot for photographers and bird watchers.

Mylavaram Dam

Just en route to Gandikota from Jammalamadugu, the Mylavaram Dam is a haven for bird watchers.

4. Adventure activities at Gandikota

For thrill-seekers, Gandikota offers adventure activities like kayaking on the Pennar River, rappelling, trekking, and rock climbing. These activities can be booked online and run throughout the year, except during the monsoon season.

5. Nearby attractions

Belum Caves

Located 80 km from Gandikota, Belum Caves is a remarkable subterranean system with stunning stalactite and stalagmite formations. These caves are the second-longest in India and offer an otherworldly experience for visitors.

Rollapadu Bird Sanctuary

Just 95 km from Gandikota, this sanctuary is home to the endangered Great Indian Bustard and offers excellent birdwatching opportunities, especially during the winter months.

Owk Reservoir

About 40 km from Gandikota, Owk Reservoir provides a peaceful escape with its serene waters and surrounding hills. Visitors can enjoy boating or simply relax in the tranquil setting.

The history and natural beauty of this canyon make it a must-visit destination for those looking to explore beyond the usual. Whether you’re there for a weekend or an extended stay, this travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Gandikota will help you navigate its wonders.

