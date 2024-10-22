Visakhapatnam is a city full of culture and history, and it is also home to some incredible temples, each with its own special legend that you may or may not have heard about. From the renowned Sampath Vinayaka Temple to the revered Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple, here is a deep dive into 6 temples in Visakhapatnam and the fascinating stories surrounding them.

1. Someswara Swamy Temple

The Someswara Swamy Temple is one of the oldest Shaivite temples in Visakhapatnam, home to the city’s oldest Shiva Lingam. It has a centuries-old legacy, which began with a sage called Kapila Maharshi. According to legend, Kapila Maharshi, while travelling around the world, arrived in Visakhapatnam and vowed to establish 101 Shiva Lingas in the coastal town.

On a Sunday night, he began intense meditation, and by Monday morning, 100 Lingas had manifested. However, one Linga did not materialize, leaving him to owe one more Linga in debt, i.e., “appu”, to the city.

This is how the hill came to be known as Appukonda, later evolving into Appikonda. Since the Lingas appeared on a Monday (Somawaram), the temple is also called the Someswara Temple. It is sometimes referred to as Kapilakonda in honour of Kapila Maharshi.

Over time, 95 of the Shiva Lingams disappeared under sand dunes, and only four self-manifested Lingams remain today. The temple is believed to have been built by King Upendra about 1,100 years ago and has been declared a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Location: Appikonda

2. Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple

The Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple stands out for housing an incomplete idol (with one of its hands missing), under an absent roof, leaving the idol exposed.

According to local legend, the idol was discovered in a well in 1912. The idol was initially placed in the middle of the road, but the municipality decided to move it while widening the roads. After its relocation, a plague struck the town in 1917, claiming many lives. The villagers believed the plague was a result of moving the idol.

To stop the suffering, they returned the idol to its original place, and the plague soon miraculously subsided. Since then, the idol has remained in its original position, and the Goddess has been worshipped with great devotion.

Today, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi is regarded as the Mother Goddess and protector of Visakhapatnam. Unusually, her idol faces the northwest, defying the traditional belief that deities should not face the north. However, the belief persists that the idol should never be moved from its current site.

Location: Burujupeta, Port Area

3. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

One of the temples in Visakhapatnam with fascinating stories is the Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Bheemili. According to the Puranas, Lord Narasimha Swamy killed the demon Hiranyakashipu and continued to harbour an “Ugrarupam”, i.e, his fierce form.

At the request of his disciple, Prahlada, the Lord calmed down and took on a peaceful form known as Soumya Narasimha Swamy. The location of this transformation is known as Soumya Giri. This is the only Narasimha Swamy Temple where the Lord is depicted in this calm, serene avatar.

Another legend tells of the Pandavas visiting this area during the Dwapara Yuga. It is said that Bheema, one of the Pandavas, killed the demon Bakasura here. As a result, the place, believed to formerly be called Ekachakrapuram, was renamed Bheemilipatnam in honor of Bheema’s heroism.

Location: Bheemili

4. Sampath Vinayaka Temple

Sampath Vinayaka Temple, one of Vizag’s most famous temples, sits on the bustling road of Asilmetta. The temple was initially built in 1962, and fishermen who passed by began praying at the temple. As miraculous events occurred in response to their prayers, the temple’s popularity grew.

A particularly memorable incident took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Admiral Krishnan, the then commander of the Eastern Naval Command, offered 1,001 coconuts at the temple, praying for protection against an attack by Pakistani forces.

Shortly thereafter, the Pakistani submarine Ghazi was destroyed off the coast of Vizag, reinforcing people’s belief that the temple protects the city from harm.

Location: Asilmetta

5. Erukumamba Temple

Unlike most temples, the head of the Goddess, Erukumamba, is placed at her feet here, making for a rare sight.

According to legend, Erukumamba used to appear in the area near what is now Wireless Colony, near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, to accept offerings. When the area was cleared for the construction of the railway station, the villagers had to relocate, but the Goddess appeared in their dreams, instructing them to place her idol on a cart and build a temple wherever it stopped.

During the relocation, the head of the idol separated from the body. Despite their efforts to reattach it, they were unsuccessful. The Goddess then appeared in another dream, instructing them to place her head at her feet and anoint her with turmeric water. Since then, this practice has become a tradition at the temple.

Location: Dondaparthy

6. Bellam Vinayakudu Temple

Located a few kilometres from the sea, the Bellam Vinayakudu Temple is connected to an ancient lore about the city. Some locals believe that the Bellam Vinayakudu Temple once stood right opposite a bronze temple of Vaisakheswara Swamy. The Vaisakheswara Temple, which has allegedly submerged in the sea, is believed to have given Visakhapatnam its name. It is one of the many theories revolving around the origins of the city’s name.

The Bellam Vinayakudu Temple also has a fascinating story. It is believed that the Moon God himself enshrined Lord Ganesh, which is why the deity’s trunk curves to the right. Since Ganesh has a special fondness for ‘bellam’ (jaggery), offering it with sincere love and devotion is said to bring blessings and fulfil wishes.

Location: Jalari Peta

These temples and their stories depict the culture of Visakhapatnam in a unique and rich way. If you haven’t yet, make sure to visit them for a taste of history and culture!

