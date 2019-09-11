Carnatic music maestro from Vizag honoured by Madras Music Academy

The face of Carnatic music in Vizag, Dr Pantula Rama, is going to be honoured with the Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal 2019 on 4 October, 2019. The Indira Sivasailam Endowment Fund, which was established in association with Madras Music Academy, is in its tenth year. It aims to recognize and promote Carnatic music.

Dr Rama hails from a music-loving family. Her father, P Gopala Rao, is a violinist and her mother, P Padmavathi, is a Veena artist. She completed her advanced Carnatic music training in Vizag under Sangeeta Kalasagara Ivaturi Vijayeswara Rao. Dr. Rama has a doctorate in Carnatic music and is one of the youngest vocalists to get ‘top grade’ by All India Radio (AIR). To guide aspiring Carnatic singers, she has authored a book titled ‘The Shaping of an Ideal Carnatic Musician through Sadhana’.

The Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal will be presented to her in a ceremony at Madras Music Academy. Dr Pantula Rama has been honoured with multiple awards by various other organizations and is a revered Carnatic singer around the nation.