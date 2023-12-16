The construction of Bhogapuram International Airport begins and is all set to transform Visakhapatnam. This ambitious project, envisioned as a world-class gateway to the state is promised to be an economic boon. Bhogapuram Airport is anticipated to boost growth of the state by improving connectivity and generating employment.

GMR Airports Limited was selected as the successful bidder through a competitive bid process. The Concession Agreement was executed on 12th June 2020 between Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) and GVIAL. Honourable Chief Minister laid the foundation stone on 3 May 2023. The infrastructure and facilities of the Bhogapuram International Airport are designed to match the stature of the Hyderabad airport.

Planned infrastructure:

According to reports, 3800m runway, parallel taxiway, 6mppa capacity in the 1st phase (ultimate 40mppa+), and a 5000 sqm cargo facility will be constructed in this world class airport. The development of Bhogapuram Airport serves as an economic multiplier, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities and is anticipated to significantly boost tourism in the Northern Andhra region.

It is reported that from the 11th year of operation, the State Government will receive significant revenues from the airport, amounting to Rs.303 per domestic passenger and Rs.606 per international passenger, with adjustments for inflation.

Authorities have confirmed that Bhogapuram International Airport is designed to accommodate up to 6 million passengers annually in Phase I. With subsequent phased expansions based on passenger traffic growth, it is expected to accommodate over 40 million passengers annually.

Impact on State:

The construction of Bhogapuram International Airport in Visakhapatnam is set to enhance regional connectivity, fostering trade, tourism, economic growth, job creation, and investment attraction. The planned Bheemli Beach corridor aims to link the Bhogapuram International Airport with the Vizag Port, establishing a comprehensive logistics network to boost connectivity and attract investments. Anticipated economic development spurred by the airport is likely to drive a surge in housing demand, as enhanced accessibility for businesses and tourists contributes to increased housing needs in the region.

This highly anticipated project will significantly boost the development of Andhra Pradesh. Citizens of Visakhapatnam and the state are eager for this construction to be completed. The construction of this prestigious project promises huge potential in the growth of our state, specially after the bifurcation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.