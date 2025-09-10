Apricot Delight, colloquially called “Qubbani Ka Meetha”, is a creamy, layered dessert with apricot puree, custard and cream. It has become a beloved treat with Vizagites for its sweet and refreshing texture. Here are some of the best places to eat Apricot Delight in Vizag where one can savour this delightful dessert, each offering a unique take on this indulgent treat.

1. S Kota’s Muntaj Shaan

Muntaj, renowned for its Mughlai dishes, unique side dishes and condiments, is a trusted name with Vizag ever since they started. Its Apricot Delight is a proud representation of their culinary finesse. Served with rich cream and layered with Apricot puree, this dessert is a sweet complement to their spicy and rich offerings, transporting you to a sweet and heavenly experience in their ambient setting.

Location: Narshimhanagar, Akkaypalem

2. The Spicy Venue

Popular for pioneering Apricot delight, it is a must-visit spot for dessert lovers. Although this restaurant is celebrated for its Andhra cuisine, its signature version of the dessert with Apricot puree layered over sponge cake and topped with creamy custard and fresh cream is a perfect way to end a spicy meal like their MLA Potlam Biryani. Their skill in balancing perfect sweetness and texture makes it a local favourite.

Location: Siripuram

3. Vizag Food Street

Located in the bustling Vizag Food Street, there are many places which offers an affordable yet delicious Apricot Delight. These spots are ideal for those seeking a quick, budget-friendly dessert. Their version of the dessert features a smooth puree with a creamy base, making it perfect for casual dining or takeaway.

Location: Vizag Food Street

4. V Hotel Olive

V Hotel Olive is a versatile dining spot offering a range of cuisines, including a noteworthy Apricot Delight. Their rendition combines dried Apricots with fresh cream and biscuit crumbs, creating a delightful contrast of textures. The cosy ambience and reasonable pricing (around 200) make it a great choice for families or groups looking to enjoy this desert after a hearty meal.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

These top 4 places in Vizag for Apricot Delight, blending tradition with innovation. Whether local or a visitor, these restaurants promise a memorable dessert experience to both alike.

