The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam has undergone a name change, with the ‘YSR’ acronym being removed. As part of the stadium’s renovations ahead of IPL 2025, many noticed that the signage now reads ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium instead of DR YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The stadium was originally named after former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on 14 September 2009, during Gokaraju Gangaraju’s tenure as ACA President. However, following the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance coming to power, multiple public landmarks have been renamed, including the stadium.

Major renovations underway

Beyond the name change, the stadium is undergoing extensive upgrades to prepare for the upcoming IPL season, where it will serve as a home venue for the Delhi Capitals. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has allocated Rs 35–40 crores for the first phase of improvements, with ₹9 crores dedicated to lighting enhancements. ACA President Kesineni Sivanath outlined the key upgrades:

Improved accessibility – Enhanced stairways and elevator access for up to 64 people.

Premium seating – 34 VIP boxes and a new corporate box.

Modernized facilities – Updated exterior, LED floodlights, improved sanitation, and upgraded dressing rooms.

Expanded restrooms – Increased from 54 to 250.

Fire safety and air-conditioning – Advanced firefighting systems, water sprinklers, and a climate control system.

IPL 2025 matches in Vizag

Visakhapatnam will host two IPL matches for the Delhi Capitals at the revamped ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium:

24 March, 7:30 pm – Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

30 March, 3:30 pm – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi has assured that comprehensive security, traffic management, and parking arrangements are in place for the matches. He also urged fans to remain vigilant against counterfeit ticket sales.

