Dolphin’s Nose, the iconic headland that gives Visakhapatnam its beautiful skyline, is more than just a tourist spot. Rising 174 meters above the sea, and shaped like a dolphin, this promontory holds within it layers of history that stretch across centuries. Here are some of the lesser-known tales that make this natural landmark so special.

1. The Battle of Vizagapatam, 1804

The waters around Dolphin’s Nose were once the site of a dramatic naval battle between the British and French.

During the Napoleonic Wars in 1804, the French attacked a British convoy anchored in Vizag’s harbor. Commanded by Sir James Lind, the British ship Centurion managed to hold off the French, despite their superior firepower.

The British victory became celebrated back home, with Lind knighted for his bravery. This battle effectively ended French control in the region, cementing the importance of Vizag to the British.

2. A key defence in World War II

In the days of World War II, Dolphin’s Nose became a strategic defence point. Anti-aircraft batteries were set up on the hill, giving a sweeping view over the sea. Hidden water reserves were stored nearby and channelled through a tunnel, a precaution for emergencies.

3. A lost pathway

Dolphin’s Nose wasn’t always as isolated as it is today. Local lore tells of a beach path that once connected it to Vizag, allowing villagers from Yarada, a small settlement at its southern base, to walk to the city around the headland. Over the years, the sea has allegedly gradually eroded this route, and the only path connecting Vizag to Dolphin’s Nose is inland.

4. The legacy of the Dolphin’s Nose Lighthouse

Today’s lighthouse on Dolphin’s Nose was built in the 1960s, but it replaced an older one destroyed in an 1876 cyclone. That original lighthouse was likely built around 1860 and served as a guiding light for ships navigating Vizag’s waters long before modern technology.

Today, the new lighthouse, standing 19 meters tall and sitting at 173 meters above sea level, is the tallest in India from mean sea level. Notably, it’s equipped with cyclone-tracking tools, and its visibility stretches an impressive 65 kilometres out to sea.

5. Once known as Blackmore’s Hill

Before it was Dolphin’s Nose, this hill was known as Blackmore’s Hill, named after Captain Thomas Blackmore of the British artillery. Blackmore, who was stationed in Vizag around 1801, built a house on the hill and obtained a 44-acre land grant from the British East India Company. The name stuck for some time.

6. The time signal

One of the most unique traditions associated with Dolphin’s Nose was the daily time signal. In 1840, Godey Venkata Jagga Rao, a respected astronomer and zamindar, built an observatory in Vizag and set up a flagstaff on Dolphin’s Nose. Every morning, flags were raised at 8:00 am and lowered precisely at 9:00 am to signal the time to the town and the ships at sea.

This system of flag signalling lasted for many years, continuing under Jagga Rao’s son-in-law after his passing, serving as the town’s official clock in the pre-digital age.

7. Remains of a Dutch Fort

When the flagstaff existed, ruins of an old Dutch fort were observed nearby by the British. Ten rusty cannons were used as anchors and decorations for the flagstaff, and they were deduced to be remains of the Dutch fort. Just below the hill, a mysterious cave opening up to the sea and running miles inland was also recorded.

From its stunning lighthouse to its colonial past, Dolphin’s Nose in Visakhapatnam has a web of lore that proves that it’s more than a mere natural wonder. Do you know of any more intriguing stories about the hill? Comment below and let us know!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.