The evolution of wristwatches started back in the 19th century, but for a long time, they were merely seen as an accessory for women. However, the development of wristwatches accelerated in the decades to come and gave rise to several variations such as analog, quartz, automatic, mechanical, digital, and the latest innovation – the smartwatch. Not only have smartwatches been a trendsetter, but they are also a steal-deal that people across the world, mainly millennials have come to love, and rightly so.

A smartwatch is one of the best investments you can make today, as it does a lot more than your traditional watches. For instance, you can monitor your health, answer calls & texts, track your daily workouts, explore the weather, and even track your menstrual cycle with smartwatches and bands. Even better, a smartwatch is suitable for all purposes, be it a day at the office, an errand, or a sweat session at the gym. What more? You can customize the watches by switching to straps in distinct colours or designs, which are easily available in the market.

So, if you are looking for contemporary smartwatches, including smart bands, to flaunt in 2022, here are a few options to check out –

The Carbon Black Reflex Vox Smartwatch

If you are looking for a smartwatch that is packed with features and is yet stylish, then the Black Reflex Vox is an excellent option. It comes with a 1.69” display, 100+ watch faces, built-in Alexa voice control, 10+ sports modes, and water resistance. Other notable features of this smartwatch include a sleep tracker, menstrual cycle tracker, heart rate monitor, oxygen level tracker, and stress monitor. Better yet, the smartwatch has a battery life of up to 10 days, making frequent charging one of the last things for you to worry about. What’s more? The watch is available in three more unique shades, including Champagne Pink, Blazing Blue, and Flaming Red.

The Reflex Wav Gesture Control Band

This smartwatch is a unique product, as it is an ergonomically designed smart band with gesture control. While this may be the highlight of the Reflex Wav Smart Band, it is packed with several notable features, such as an O-LED display, 24-hour sleep tracking, an activity tracker, IP67 water resistance, calendar reminders, quick weather updates, dust resistance, and up to 5 days of battery life. Another feature is the second city time option that displays the time for any other city anywhere in the world of your choice. It is the best way to stay connected to your loved ones who live in a different time zone.

The Reflex 3.0 Dual-Toned Smart Band

If you are someone who prefers a stylish yet sleek band over a full-sized smartwatch, then the Reflex 3.0 Dual-Toned Smart Band is your best bet. It has a two-tone design in Midnight Black and Blue accent, plus a full-touch color display. You also get stylish watch faces, 10+ sports modes, a heart rate monitor, IP68 water resistance, and up to 10 days of battery life upon full charge. Better yet, the smart band is available in three more dual-toned shades, namely Midnight Black & Turquoise, Pink & Green, and Midnight Black & Grey.

So, whether you wish to buy a smartwatch for yourself or a loved one, these three options and their colour variations are worth considering. Not only do you get stand-out features, but also unique designs that are simply perfect for a bit of flaunting. If you wish to explore a few more smartwatches, you should check out the websites of reputable brands such as Fastrack, Titan, Sonata, and Raga. You can even visit a nearby store if you wish to try the smartwatches firsthand!